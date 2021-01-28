Peter Ducker to depart Institute of Hospitality

Peter Ducker, chief executive of the Institute of Hospitality, is to leave his position after eight years.

Ducker joined the association in January 2013, said it had been an ‘honour’ to lead the Institute through a period of regeneration, and ‘greatly increase its value to the hospitality industry’.

He will remain in his role until early April when he will then move into his consultancy role and support the new chief executive up to June.

Ducker’s replacement is yet to be announced.

He says: “It has been an honour to lead the institute through a period of regeneration during which we have restored the organisation’s finances, built its membership and developed new initiatives that greatly increase its value to the hospitality industry. I am particularly proud of the mentoring scheme, our embracing of technology to revolutionise the way we deliver much of our professional development and the competitions that we run.”

Kellie Rixon MBE FIH, chair of the Institute Supervisory Board added: “Under Peter’s leadership the IoH has built a strong reputation for providing its Members with fantastic opportunities for lifelong learning.

He leaves us in the summer with our thanks and gratitude for being instrumental in creating a strong platform from which the IoH can continue to grow and support its membership. The institute has retained Peter’s expertise to help us deliver our commitment to chartered status and support the new Chief Executive until June 2021.”