Peterborough fine dining restaurant to move into Haycock Manor Hotel ready for June opening

Peterborough fine dining restaurant Prévost is to reopen in Haycock Manor Hotel when it launches this June.

Haycock Manor Hotel has seen a multi-million pound restoration of a Grade-II listing building in Cambridgeshire and will open Prévost in the 40-seater glass-panelled orangery.

The restaurant first opened in Peterborough in April 2016, headed up by executive chef Lee Clarke who will lead the brigade at its new home at Haycock Manor Hotel.

Story continues below Advertisement

Once open, Prévost received wide acclaim from the likes of Michelin, The Good Food Guide and Harden’s.

Now his team includes head chef Sam Nash who previously spent six years honing his skills at the Michelin starred L’Enclume in Cumbria with Simon Rogan.

General Manager Tom Wortley says: “Fine dining should be an amazing gastronomic delight but we want to combine that with a relaxed sense of fun. Elegance with playfulness – that’s the combination we are looking to create and Prevost fits with that perfectly.”

Guests of Prévost will be greeted with a welcome drink and snacks at the chef’s table in front of the open kitchen before moving to their table in the redesigned orangery.

Two tasting menus will be available, either five courses (£65) or eight courses (£85), each comprising seasonal ingredients and produce from the hotel’s kitchen garden.

Discussing the new opening Lee Clarke said: “The revitalisation of the Haycock Manor Hotel has provided me, with my expanded team, the opportunity to re-design and elevate what we offer to a whole new level. We are looking forward to providing a unique experience for those loyal clients as well as seeing many new clients discover and enjoy what we do.”

The hotel is family-owned and operated by Haycock Limited and will launch on June 22 in the village of Wansford-in-England.

The first phase of opening will see 49 bedrooms unveiled alongside two restaurants, a bar and lounge. The second phase will be completed in August and will comprise the launch of a cookery school and farm shop, with a spa and riverside glamping site to open in early 2022.

Haycock Manor Hotel will launch as a member of the consortiums Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection and Pride of Britain Hotels.