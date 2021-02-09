Petition for 5% VAT to remain until March 2022 reaches 10,000 signatures

A petition to extend the VAT at 5% for the hospitality sector for another 12 months until March 2022 has reached more than 10,000 signatures.

Upon making this milestone, the government will now respond directly to the petition.

The petition is calling for the VAT cut, which was introduced last July, to be extended as an ‘essential lifeline’ for the industry’s recovery.

More than 11,690 people have now signed the petition and the aim is to reach 100,000 signatures, at which point the issue will be debated in parliament.

The petition says that the VAT at 5% was the ‘single biggest recovery mechanism from the last two lockdowns, and helped to rebuild businesses.

If extended, the saving will help keep rising inflation and costs down as well as encourage investment into the sector, as well as protecting jobs and livelihoods.

To sign the petition, click HERE