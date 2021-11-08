PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: First interior shots of Lost Property hotel at St Paul’s

A brand-new Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, which is set to open its doors in spring 2022 in the City of London, has released the very first photographs of its new design-led rooms and interiors.



Lost Property St. Paul’s London, Curio Collection by Hilton, will be the first hotel under the brand in the Square Mile when it welcomes its first guests next year, following a dramatic renovation.

The six-floor hotel joins almost 50 Curio Collection hotels trading or under development across Europe and has been developed by leading property and real estate group Dominvs Group.

The new 145-room hotel will offer guests a bar, restaurant and café and is located on the doorstep of St Paul’s Cathedral on Ludgate Hill, which will make it a favourite of tourists and business travellers alike.

Story continues below Advertisement

The rooms have been designed by Rani Ahluwalia, Creative Director of Key Interior and Designs, in partnership with Ica – Hospitality, Architecture & Interiors.

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 100 hotels and resorts, each hand-picked for its distinct character, appealing to travellers seeking one-of-a-kind discoveries and an independent hotel experience.

The hotel is accentuated with deco and mid-century design, with shots of bold colour, sculptural pieces, and tactile materials that will offer a stylish sanctuary in the heart of the City of London.

The interior’s neutral walls are elegantly contrasted with the furniture’s deep blues and warm timbers, with the fittings and trim finished in a lavish English brass. The colour palette and style is carried across into the en-suite bathrooms as well as through the hotel’s communal areas, including the restaurants and lobby.

Ahluwalia said: “I’m delighted to finally reveal the inside of this beautiful new hotel. Over the last two years, we sought to create a hotel with its own personality; an elegant, modern space combined with a sophisticated and comfortable finish.”

Scroll below to see the first images: