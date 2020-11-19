‘Plan now for 2021 events with cautious confidence’, urges Venuedirectory MD

The managing director of venuedirectory.com has urged venues to plan now for a return to events in 2021, given the recent announcement surrounding the Covid vaccine helping to instil confidence in the public.

Michael Begley said that the developments were ‘building block towards the live events sector finally opening up’ and told operators to be ‘cautious but confident’.

“The recent announcement of vaccines plus the trial of mass-testing in Liverpool gives every reason to be assured of a positive outlook for the business events industry. The share prices of large hotel’s chains and airlines have risen, signalling that there’s an end to this crisis.

“These milestones are all building blocks towards the live events sector – that’s meetings, events, conferences and exhibitions – finally opening up after an incredibly tough year. Let’s be cautious – but confident.

“I’m calling on planners to use ‘lockdown 2.0’ to plan for a return to events in 2021. Planners can be assured that venues and suppliers have put into place measures to support this – including flexible cancellation terms and robust safety measures as highlighted in HBAA’s ‘Meet Safe, Meet Smart 30’ campaign. Venue planners should see this as the trigger they need to get their event diaries back up and running,” he added.