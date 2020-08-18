Planned redundancies at The Headland reduced by 90%

Cornish hotel The Headland has been able to retain 90% of the jobs initially considered for redundancy as a result of Covid-19.

The Headland had expected that 80 staff would be made redundant in order to safeguard the business following the loss of revenue caused by enforced closure during the lockdown.

However, following the reopening of the hospitality industry on 4 July – and the launch of The Aqua Club on 25 July – the total number of redundancies has been reduced to eight.

Now the hotel is recruiting for a general manager, and has already received more than 350 applications for the role so far.

Due to an increase in demand following reopening, The Headland also has 20 vacancies available, from senior roles to seasonal positions.

Carolyn Armstrong, owner, said: “Having worked closely with our team for over 40 years, it was incredibly upsetting to have to start the difficult process of asking for voluntary redundancies back in June.



“While we are sorry to have to lose eight members of our team, we are relieved that 72 of the 80 at risk roles have been saved.”



She continued: “We would like to thank our team for the patience, understanding and generosity shown during the lockdown, many of whom initially offered to job share in order to protect the livelihoods of their peers, whilst future proofing the business.”

The opening of The Aqua Club, The Headland’s new £10m swimming and wellbeing centre, has also allowed more jobs to be saved, with several members of staff being retrained during the lockdown ahead of moving over to the new facility.



The Headland employs more than 180 staff in total, and runs a year-long talent development programme.



The Headland’s facilities include 95 bedrooms and suites, 40 self-catering cottages, a new swimming and wellbeing centre, four restaurants, a five-bubble rated spa, and a surf school.