Planning consent granted for new hotel and roof terrace in Cork

A hospitality development company has secured planning permission to create a new hotel and roof terrace in the city of Cork.

Conditional consent has been granted to Carra Shore Hotel Limited to develop a former courthouse into a 194-bedroom hotel and restaurant after the company submitted an application in March.

Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited is looking to refurbish and change the use of the former McKenzies/Circuit Courthouse, Camden Quay, Camden Place and Pine Street in Cork.

41 of the rooms will be ‘long-stay suites’, according to plans.

The proposal involves carrying out works to a protected structure, while part of the application also sought retention permission for the demolition of the buildings to the rear.

There will also be the construction of a two to six-storey over ground floor annex to the rear of the protected structure.