Planning consent secured for new Portrush luxury hotel and spa to meet ‘desperate demand’ for golfers

Planning permission has been granted for a new luxury hotel and spa overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council approved the proposal for a new 35-bedroom hotel and health spa next to the Club, with the new business set to create 44 jobs in the area.

Members of the Planning Committee were told that the development represents “a substantial capital investment” and is expected to generate between £8.7 and £9.8m of annual tourism spend for the area.

Letters of support were submitted by golfer Darren Clarke, the Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association, the Bushmills Trust community charity and two MLAs.

They said the hotel would be welcome as there was a shortage of accommodation in the area, it would attract economic investment from US golfers and would fill a gap that exists in the tourism market.