Planning permission granted for new London yacht hotel to replace Sunborn’s existing vessel

Planning permission has been granted for a new yacht hotel in London, which is bidding to become the ‘most environmentally friendly’ hotel in the capital.

Sunborn International has been given the green light to bring in a new luxury 220-bedroom, 134m-long yacht, to replace the company’s existing vessel which is moored at Royal Victoria Square near the ExCeL London exhibition centre.

Members of Newham Council’s strategic development committee voted unanimously in favour of the scheme on February 4.

Sunborn International Chief Executive, Hans Niemi: “It’s a very exciting project. It’s the most advanced ship we have built in terms of its sustainability targets. It will be the most environmentally friendly hotel in London, if not in the whole of the UK, in many aspects.”

Earlier this week, BH reported that Finnish group Sunborn will take over the management of the hotel, previously operated by the hospitality arm of Danish facility services company, ISS, with both companies agreeing to transfer the management as of March 1.

ISS has managed Sunborn London since 2006.

Sunborn currently operates in Finland, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia and Gibraltar and the UK and is looking to grow its fleet of superyacht hotels over the coming years.