Plans for new ‘training hotel’ could see hospitality and tourism school arrive in Devon

A plan is being put together that could see a hotel in Devon reimagined as a training hotel.

Under new proposals by Great Torrington Town Council, Torridge District Council, Petroc and The Plough Arts Centre who have been working with the Architectural Heritage Fund and Real Ideas Organisation, The Globe Hotel in Torrington could be transformed into a new eight-bedroom hotel, offering up to degree-level apprenticeship opportunities in hospitality and tourism.

The listed building in Fore Street has been empty for the last three years, but these plans are going some way to try and revive the property as a community asset.

The hope is that it could be acquired by the community through a community share issue and the new hotel developed.

As well as the bedrooms, the business would also comprise a restaurant and bar.