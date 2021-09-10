Plans revised for new boutique hotel at Allerton Manor Golf Course

Plans to bring a dilapidated building on site at Allerton Manor Golf Course back to life as a boutique hotel have been revised, one year on from planning consent first being approved.

Green Circle Leisure is spearheading new proposals to restore the remaining facades of the original Grade-II manor house, which come under the previous scheme given the green light by Liverpool City Centre in September 2020.

Allerton Manor, destroyed by fires in 1944 and once before, is set on the grounds of a golf course and plans for its restoration were first unveiled in 2019 as part of a £15m development.

The original proposal stated that 31 bedrooms would be created, whereas now this has been increased to 66 due to the viability of the project. The extra beds would also be supported by a new spa and function space.

The plan has also changed slightly due to concern and criticism from local objectors.

Liverpool-based architects firm Brock Carmichael has drawn up the new designs.

Green Circle’s managing director Craig Coley said: “The lengthy planning process and the Covid-19 pandemic have delayed the project and in the meantime construction and material costs have massively increased, meaning that the original 31-bed hotel scheme, approved at planning committee in September last year, is no longer viable.

“Re-assessing the project has also given us the opportunity to review the design and respond with a more appropriate and greatly improved architectural design solution.

Green Circle operations’ director Yvonne Jackson ‌said:‌ ‌”We‌ ‌are‌ ‌delighted‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌new‌ ‌design.‌ ‌It‌ ‌provides‌ ‌sensitive‌ ‌and‌ ‌respectful‌ ‌architecture‌ ‌and‌ ‌delivers‌ ‌an‌ ‌asset‌ ‌which‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌great‌ ‌addition‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌offer‌ ‌at‌ ‌Allerton‌ ‌Manor and‌ ‌something‌ ‌that‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌amenity‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌local‌ ‌community‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌wider‌ ‌city.”

If backed by the council, the project would be expected to be completed by 2025.