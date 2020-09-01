Plans submitted to transform former meeting house and chapel into boutique hotel

Plans have been submitted to transform a former meeting house and chapel in Northumberland into a new boutique hotel.

If given the go ahead, the former Sion Meeting House and Chapel in Alnwick, which has been vacant for a number of years, would be redeveloped into a 12-bedroom hotel with restaurant and lounge space.

The plans have been submitted by Argyle Planning Consultancy, on behalf of a client.

Story continues below Advertisement

The site dates back to 1729 with the Grade-II listed building going back to 1815. The use of the property for religious purposes ceased shortly after WWII and most recently it was used for warehousing.

The proposal would see ten bedrooms created on the ground and first floors of Sion Hall and two bedrooms on the first floor of the Chapel building.

A restaurant, kitchen and lounge space would also be developed on ground floor level in the chapel building.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The boutique hotel at the former Sion Meeting House and attached chapel is a development proposal that will bring significant opportunities to strengthen the local economy both in respect of direct job opportunities but also visitor spend from guests to local cafes, restaurants, shops and services at a time when these are struggling to re-establish after the Covid-19 pandemic.”