PM confirms ‘nothing in data to deviate from roadmap’ as hotels prepares for May 17 reopening

Boris Johnson confirmed last night that there was ‘nothing in the scientific data’ to suggest the UK would have to deviate from the roadmap out of lockdown, with England staying on track for a move to Step 3 in May.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said that indoor hospitality remained on target for reopening on May 17, but also cautioned that the virus ‘had not gone away’ and the UK ‘must learn to live with the disease’.

The confirmation means hospitality businesses can continue to plan for reopening next month.

Johnson also warned that the majority of scientific experts say there will be another wave at some stage this year, signalling that England will not be looking to bring forward the roadmap schedule.

On February 22, Johnson announced England’s roadmap for coming out of lockdown, and outdoor hospitality was permitted to reopen on Monday 12 April. He stressed that the country’s plan would be driven by ‘data not dates’.