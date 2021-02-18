Portrush seaside hotel to reopen under new guise after renovation from new owners

Bennet House hotel, on Portrush seafront in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, is to reopen in the summer under new guise after being acquired by new owners.

The 15-bedroom hotel has been sold by the Royal British Legion (RBL) off a guide price of £525,000 to Landsdowne Holdings Limited, a local company which plans to refurbish the four-storey Victorian property.

Landsdowne Holdings Limited will then reopen the property in the summer as boutique hotel Elephant Rock, with new-look bedrooms, a ‘speakeasy-style’ cocktail lounge, and casual street-food dining concept.

Bennet House was previously a RBL Break Centre, providing respite holidays for military veterans. It was brought to the market as part of a portfolio of four properties, after the RBL decided to close its break centre hotels around the UK in order to provide greater resources for its increasing casework.

Robert Smithson, senior surveyor in the Hotels Agency team at global company Colliers, who acted on behalf of the RBL together with his colleague Ian Duddy in the Belfast office of Colliers, said: “It attracted considerable interest from prospective purchasers with competitive bidding taking place, reflecting current high market demand for prime properties in popular tourist areas. Such hotels are expected to see excellent booking levels this year given the high demand that was experienced between national lockdowns in 2020.

A spokesperson for Landsdowne Holdings Limited commented: “As the new owners, we are very excited to be welcoming the next chapter of this exceptional property.

“With the expected increase in the demand for staycations, we aim to provide that much needed post-lockdown escape, where guests can unwind and enjoy the many things that our beautiful north coast has to offer.”