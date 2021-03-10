POWER LIST 2021 MEET THE SPONSOR: Hospitality recruitment specialists, Jdr

Jdr, the hospitality recruitment specialist agency, is showing its support for the Young Trailblazers of the hotel industry, by coming on board to sponsor this year’s Boutique Hotelier Power List.

Jdr said Young Trailblazers, the category it is sponsoring, are at the ‘cutting edge of our vibrant and diverse, boutique hotel scene’ and are constantly ‘creating innovative ideas and fresh concepts to excite and inspire the markets’.

The company’s support for the 2021 Power List marks its third consecutive year of sponsorship, having first partnered with Boutique Hotelier in 2019.

“Jdr’s objective has always been to provide expert recruitment advice to boutique hotels and small individual companies. We establish genuine and long term relationships, based on trust and integrity.

“Jdr have engaged and interacted with many Young Trailblazers over our 35 plus years in hospitality management recruitment.

“We commit to taking the time, to advise and support young entrepreneurs, particularly when they are making important personal, or business critical decisions.

“We enjoy working in the boutique hotel sector, where the industry remains buoyant, despite the current challenges, pushing boundaries and creating hotels that are driven by genuine passion and personal commitment.”

Published in April in the bumper edition of the monthly magazine, the Power List will honour the market’s most deserved individuals and pay tribute to their contributions over the past year.

They are split into five categories and recognise Young Trailblazers, Business Leaders, Industry Titans, Market Marvels and Unsung Heroes.

The nomination process is now open and will close in one week’s time, on March 15.

The Boutique Hotelier Power List will be split into the following categories:

– Market marvels – sponsored by Oracle

– Industry titans – sponsored by Profitroom

– Business leaders – sponsored by Hospitality Audit

– Young trailblazers – sponsored by jdr

– Unsung heroes

Operators are free to nominate individuals from within their own businesses.

As the Power List will be produced as part of the bumper April edition and distributed to a select named audience of hotel owners, managers and operators, companies interested in taking advantage of advertising or marketing opportunities around the edition should Richelle Rimmer as soon as possible on Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com

