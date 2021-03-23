POWER LIST 2021 MEET THE SPONSOR: JLA to back the Market Marvels of the last 12 months

JLA has come on board to support the Market Marvels of the last 12 months by sponsoring Boutique Hotelier’s Power List 2021.

The company, which specialises in commercial laundry, catering, heating and fire safety solutions, said it ‘strongly believes in recognising those who try to offer something unique’ alongside its own commitment to innovation, and so has signed up to sponsor the Market Marvels category for the first time in the annual Power List.

The company says: “After an extremely challenging year, we at JLA know how hard everyone in the industry has worked to connect with community and offer something different to their customers. As a trusted partner to thousands of hospitality customers across the UK, we are therefore proud to sponsor the 2021 Market Marvels category in the Boutique Hotelier Power List.

“With our own commitment to innovation we strongly believe in recognising those who try to offer something unique. As the UK’s leading partner for critical equipment and servicing in catering, laundry, fire safety, heating and infection control we strive to do whatever it takes to provide our customers with the certainty they need to grow and thrive and our Total Care plan is a prime example of that. New equipment can be a daunting prospect for a business, especially if it’s not budgeted for, so Total Care is an all-inclusive package which offers our customers the equipment they need combined with fantastic breakdown coverage for a single monthly payment and no capital outlay.

“At JLA, we work in partnership with our customers – whether it’s choosing the right laundry system for towels, bedding and tableware, ensuring your catering equipment is up to the job, servicing a fire system to keep it compliant or helping to ensure the right infection control products are in place to reassure your guests. We provide the peace of mind to succeed.”

Published in April in the bumper edition of the monthly magazine, the Power List will honour the market’s most deserved individuals and pay tribute to their contributions over the past year.

They are split into five categories and recognise Young Trailblazers, Business Leaders, Industry Titans, Market Marvels and Unsung Heroes.

Partner with the experts and choose JLA – call 0800 591 503 or go to jla.com