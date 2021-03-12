POWER LIST 2021: Meet the sponsor Joseph Search

Joseph Search is extremely excited to be sponsoring the unsung heroes within the ‘wonderful’ hospitality industry for Boutique Hotelier’s Power List 2021.

The specialist sector recruitment company, headed up by managing director Joe Fowles who was the cover star of the March edition of BH, is ‘completely passionate’ about partnering ‘unsung heroes’ and its clients across the UK and Ireland with permanent roles for the industry.

“We are always sourcing the best talent for our clients, our main speciality is senior placements within the hotel and restaurant markets,” says MD, Joe Fowles.

Joseph Search remains committed to providing the best recruitment service in the industry, with down-to-earth values and a real passion for what the company does.

Fowles added: “This year’s 2021 Power List is going to be awarded for somebody who has gone the extra mile and shown commitment to hospitality industry. Even shortlisted you’ve shown amazing work!”

Published in April in the bumper edition of the monthly magazine, the Power List will honour the market’s most deserved individuals and pay tribute to their contributions over the past year.

They are split into five categories and recognise Young Trailblazers, Business Leaders, Industry Titans, Market Marvels and Unsung Heroes.

The nomination process is now open and will close on March 15.

The Boutique Hotelier Power List will be split into the following categories:

– Market marvels – sponsored by Oracle

– Industry titans – sponsored by Profitroom

– Business leaders – sponsored by Hospitality Audit

– Young trailblazers – sponsored by jdr

– Unsung heroes – sponsored by Joseph Search

Operators are free to nominate individuals from within their own businesses.

As the Power List will be produced as part of the bumper April edition and distributed to a select named audience of hotel owners, managers and operators, companies interested in taking advantage of advertising or marketing opportunities around the edition should Richelle Rimmer as soon as possible on Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com

