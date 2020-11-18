Preferred Hotels and Resorts launches new sustainable hotel brand

The Preferred Hotel Group has launched a new hotel brand, focused on sustainable tourism.

Beyond Green was announced yesterday during a special live event, hosted by the Group’s CEO Lindsey Ueberroth, and follows the acquisition of Beyond Green Travel in February 2020.

The new brand debuts with a global portfolio of 24 founding member hotels, resorts and lodges and brings together properties that deliver on three pillars of sustainable tourism; environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contributing to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Beyond Green will launch to the consumer in Q1 2021.

“Never before has there been a greater need to promote a kinder and gentler way to explore our beautiful, yet fragile planet. Driven by our brand promise, Believe in Travel, which guides every decision we make as a company, we believe that now is the time to go big and be bold as we look to the future of travel,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. “We are humbled by the opportunity to partner with so many inspiring leaders in sustainable tourism to launch our newest brand, Beyond Green, that was built with purpose, gratitude, and respect for nature, communities, and culture.”

The launch of Beyond Green is the ‘first chapter in the story’ and will see content evolve as the brand grows, including the addition of a booking engine facility for members.

Members will also benefit from a global distribution system, a Beyond Green central reservation office, as well as access to participate in loyalty programme, I Prefer Hotel Rewards and social media platforms.

Beyond Green will also enhance visibility for its global portfolio and champion sustainability storytelling through its brand website, StayBeyondGreen.com, in an interim state prior to the brand’s official consumer debut.