President and head of legal at Rosewood Hotel Group take on new co-development roles to drive expansion plans

Rosewood Hotel Group has announced the creation of a new role to focus on driving the brand’s ambitious expansion plans.

The group has revealed that Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resort, and Michael Dojlidko, group head of legal, will take on additional responsibilities as co-chief development officers to grow the company’s five brands.

Both will also retain their existing titles and responsibilities to expand their roles at Rosewood, where currently as president, Arora oversees and leads all aspects of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts brand and, as group head of legal, Dojlidko heads up the legal team for the hospitality group.

They will look into expanding the footprint of the group’s brand; upper-upscale New World Hotels & Resorts; KHOS, a lifestyle concept by Rosewood; Asaya, an integrated well-being concept; and Carlyle & Co., a private members clubs recently launched under the Rosewood umbrella.

“I am thrilled to officially announce Radha and Michael as co-chief development officers for the group, a role in which they will continue to expand their leadership and further Rosewood’s positioning in the industry and around the world,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “Over the past six months, Radha and Michael have been acting as interims in the position and in that short time our development team has signed eight new deals across the world. I am excited to see Radha and Michael fully take on these new responsibilities and lead our brand into key markets through our ongoing targeted and strategic expansion.”

A seasoned hotelier with over 30 years of luxury hospitality leadership experience, Arora first joined Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in 2011. Prior to his role, he worked at the likes of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Serving as group head of legal for Rosewood Hotel Group since 2017, Dojlidko previously spent 12 years with Starwood Hotels.