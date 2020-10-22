Pressure mounts on Scottish government as 100 more hoteliers demand change to restrictions

Another 100 leading Scottish hotels have endorsed the call for changes to Scottish restrictions on guests staying in hotels across the country.

There are now over 200 Scottish hotels who are supporting the campaign for the rules to change.

The Scottish hospitality industry is taking a stand, urging the First Minister to make immediate changes to the Covid-19 measures introduced on October 9.

In particular, the hotels have warned that the rules, which prohibit the sale of alcohol in public areas to hotel guests, will lead to thousands of job losses because of a damaging drop in revenues.

The news yesterday from Nicola Sturgeon announcing that the restrictions are to be extended until November 2 will come as a further blow to these businesses.

Leading the campaign is Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, whilst new signatures include hotels such as: The Fife Arms in Braemar, Culloden House Hotel in Inverness, Forss House Hotel in Caithness, Selkirk Arms Hotel in Kirkcudbright and House of Gods Hotel in Edinburgh.

In the letter to the First Minister, Jill Chalmers stated “Not being able to sell alcohol in public areas to hotel residents in Scotland negatively impacts their stay and future guests are already starting to cancel their bookings. This measure in particular is threatening the small thread of revenue – a lifeline for many – which still exists for hotel businesses in Scotland at this difficult time.

“We urge you to reconsider this and allow hotel guests, staying a minimum of one night, to consume alcohol in all settings, not simply room service alone. In addition, we believe that we should be able to serve non-residents until 6pm, as a café is allowed to do.

“If there is no change, we have no doubt that we will suffer deeper losses. We are talking about trying to survive, not about profitability. Without this small change in your policy, there will be thousands more job losses in the coming month.”

Jill Chalmers continued: “You can imagine the pressure on hotel staff, and the potential threats they might face, having to negotiate with different guests over the measures. It is unreasonable to expect staff to deal with this especially if guests try and join the wedding groups in order to drink alcohol.”

The 100 more Scottish hotels who have endorsed the letter are listed below, in addition to the list here:

Alasdair Houston, Chairman, Gretna Green Ltd / Gretna Hall Hotel

Alastair Scoular, MD, Steam Packet Inn

Allan Donald, Head Chef, Pittormie Castle

Andrew Seal, GM, The Grange Manor Hotel

Angus Fordyce, Chef Patron, Cavens Country House Hotel

Angus John MacLellan, Owner, The Old Mill Inn

Anne Gracie Gunn, Owner, Sonas Hotels

Anne MacDonald, GM, Stonefield Castle Hotel

Beth McLeod, Owner, Knockderry House Hotel

Brian McNelis, GM, Hilton Group

Calum Robertson, GM, Killiecrankie Hotel

Calum Ross, Owner, Loch Melfort Hotel

Carol Fowler, Partner, Banchory Lodge Hotel

Catherine MacLeod, Owner, Thrumster House Hotel

Chris Walker, Owner, Selkirk Arms Hotel, Kirkcudbright

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO, Crerar Hotels

Murray Lamont, GM, Mackays Hotel

Dave Smith, Owner, The Buccleuch Arms Hotel

David Ibbotson, Knockinaam Lodge Hotel & Restaurant Wigtownshire

David McGregor, GM, Inglewood House Hotel & Spa

Donald MacDonald, Owner, Bridge of Orchy Hotel

Drew Geddes, Maxwell Arms Hotel

Elaine Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel

Iain Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel

Elaine Ness, GM, Balcary Bay Hotel

Emma Aitken, Marketing Manager, East Haugh Hotel

Eric DeVenny, Owner, Eagle Hotel, Dornoch

Gail Schofield, Deputy Manager, Ballathie House Hotel & Estate

Gaynor Russell, Company Director, Balbirnie House Hotel

Glen Russell, Owner, Smiddy House Hotel

Grant Ballantyne, Owner, Cross Keys Hotel

Hamish Mackinnon, GM, Arrochar Hotel

Hamilton McMillan, Owner, Craignelder Hotel

Hans Rissmann, Director, Strathaven Hotel

Hina Rubbani-Mills, GM, Radisson Blu Glasgow

Ian James Stokes, House of Gods Hotel

Ian McAndrew, Owner, Blackaddie House Hotel & Chairman, Visit South West Scotland

Ina Davies, GM, Courtyard Hotel Inverness

Inca Waddell, Marketing & Communications Director, The Fife Arms

Jackie Hudson, Revenue Manager, Ten Hill Place

James Munro, Hotel Sales Manager, Loch Lomond Arms Hotel

Jane Loomes, Owner, Ceol na Mara Hotel

Jason Henderson, Director, Knock Castle Hotel and Spa

Jennifer Gracie, GM, Skeabost Country House Hotel, Skye

Jill Darling, GM, Market Street Hotel

Joanna Haggarty, GM, Airth Castle Hotel & Spa

Joyce Arbuckle, Director of Sales, Ness Walk Hotel

Julia Kenny, Owner, Cluny Bank Hotel

Gordon Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel

Kate Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel

Kate Russell, GM, The Douglas Hotel

Kenny Rattray, Group Operations Director, Best Western Crianlarich Hotel, Best Western Hilcroft Hotel & Inveraray Inn

Libby Reynolds, Owner, Redwood Leisure

Linda Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel

Garry Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel

Lindsay Wilson, GM, Jupiter Hotels

Lloyd Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres

Julia Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres

Lorriane Hook, Owners, Tongue Hotel

David Hook, Owners, Tongue Hotel

Lynne Lino, Owner, Candacraig House

Malcolm Duck, Owner, Duck’s Inn

Marc Steedman, GM, Fairfield House Hotel

Marina Huggett, Chairman, Achnagairn House & Estate

Marion MacNeil, Owner, Isle of Barra Hotel

Mary Ann MacLeod, Co Owner, The Old Inn Isle of Skye

Matthew Logie, GM, Dornoch Castle Hotel

Matthew Wallace, GM, Cairndale Hotel & Leisure Club

Morag Morgan, GM, Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh

Murray Todd, GM, Sandman Hotel Group

Navjeet Purewal, GM, The Normandy Hotel

Nick Gorton, GM, Forss House Hotel, Caithness

Nick Henderson, Owner, Burts Hotel, Melrose

Nicola Rossi, Deputy GM, No 10 Hotel

Padders Michie, GM, The Ship Inn

Peter Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick

Sharon Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick

Phil Scott, GM, Royal Dornoch

Robert Ireland, GM, Kyleakin Hotel

Robert MacCallum, Owner, Glengarry Castle Hotel

Robert McKay, GM, Airds Hotel, Port Appin

Robin Sheppard, MD, Bespoke HOtels

Rodney Brannigan, GM, The Speyside Hotel, Grantown on Spey

Sallie Hendry, Owner, Blair Estate

Sandra McLaren-Stewart, Owner, Saorsa 1875

Sandy Elrick, Owner, Bennachie Lodge

Sarah Donnan, Hotelier, Creebridge House Hotel, Newton Stewart

Sarah Philip, Owner, Oswald House Hotel

Shashank Chandra, Owners/Director, Ernespie House Hotel

Sine MacKellaig Davis, Co-owner, West Highland Hotel, Mallaig

Sinead Farrell, GM,The Crown Hotel, Newton Stewart

Siobhan Liddington, Business Development Manager, Blair Estate

Stacey-Marie McWaters, Maitlandfield House Hotel

Stephen Davies, Director, Culloden House Hotel

Stephen Montgomery, Owner, Townhead Hotel Lockerbie

Stuart Horton, Director, Killin Hotel

Sun Jon, Sales Manager, SGE Hotel Group

Teresa Milsom, Partner, The Royal Hotel Comrie

Tom Hayward, Owner, Argyll House Hotel, Oban

William Crawford, Proprietor, The Orchard Hotel, Falkirk

Winnie Ross, GM, Sunninghill Hotel