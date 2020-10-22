Pressure mounts on Scottish government as 100 more hoteliers demand change to restrictions

Another 100 leading Scottish hotels have endorsed the call for changes to Scottish restrictions on guests staying in hotels across the country.
There are now over 200 Scottish hotels who are supporting the campaign for the rules to change.
The Scottish hospitality industry is taking a stand, urging the First Minister to make immediate changes to the Covid-19 measures introduced on October 9.
In particular, the hotels have warned that the rules, which prohibit the sale of alcohol in public areas to hotel guests, will lead to thousands of job losses because of a damaging drop in revenues.
The news yesterday from Nicola Sturgeon announcing that the restrictions are to be extended until November 2 will come as a further blow to these businesses.
Leading the campaign is Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, whilst new signatures include hotels such as: The Fife Arms in Braemar, Culloden House Hotel in Inverness, Forss House Hotel in Caithness, Selkirk Arms Hotel in Kirkcudbright and House of Gods Hotel in Edinburgh.
In the letter to the First Minister, Jill Chalmers stated “Not being able to sell alcohol in public areas to hotel residents in Scotland negatively impacts their stay and future guests are already starting to cancel their bookings. This measure in particular is threatening the small thread of revenue – a lifeline for many – which still exists for hotel businesses in Scotland at this difficult time.
“We urge you to reconsider this and allow hotel guests, staying a minimum of one night, to consume alcohol in all settings, not simply room service alone. In addition, we believe that we should be able to serve non-residents until 6pm, as a café is allowed to do.
“If there is no change, we have no doubt that we will suffer deeper losses. We are talking about trying to survive, not about profitability. Without this small change in your policy, there will be thousands more job losses in the coming month.”
Jill Chalmers continued: “You can imagine the pressure on hotel staff, and the potential threats they might face, having to negotiate with different guests over the measures. It is unreasonable to expect staff to deal with this especially if guests try and join the wedding groups in order to drink alcohol.”
The 100 more Scottish hotels who have endorsed the letter are listed below, in addition to the list here:
Alasdair Houston, Chairman, Gretna Green Ltd / Gretna Hall Hotel
Alastair Scoular, MD, Steam Packet Inn
Allan Donald, Head Chef, Pittormie Castle
Andrew Seal, GM, The Grange Manor Hotel
Angus Fordyce, Chef Patron, Cavens Country House Hotel
Angus John MacLellan, Owner, The Old Mill Inn
Anne Gracie Gunn, Owner, Sonas Hotels
Anne MacDonald, GM, Stonefield Castle Hotel
Beth McLeod, Owner, Knockderry House Hotel
Brian McNelis, GM, Hilton Group
Calum Robertson, GM, Killiecrankie Hotel
Calum Ross, Owner, Loch Melfort Hotel
Carol Fowler, Partner, Banchory Lodge Hotel
Catherine MacLeod, Owner, Thrumster House Hotel
Chris Walker, Owner, Selkirk Arms Hotel, Kirkcudbright
Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO, Crerar Hotels
Murray Lamont, GM, Mackays Hotel
Dave Smith, Owner, The Buccleuch Arms Hotel
David Ibbotson, Knockinaam Lodge Hotel & Restaurant Wigtownshire
David McGregor, GM, Inglewood House Hotel & Spa
Donald MacDonald, Owner, Bridge of Orchy Hotel
Drew Geddes, Maxwell Arms Hotel
Elaine Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel
Iain Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel
Elaine Ness, GM, Balcary Bay Hotel
Emma Aitken, Marketing Manager, East Haugh Hotel
Eric DeVenny, Owner, Eagle Hotel, Dornoch
Gail Schofield, Deputy Manager, Ballathie House Hotel & Estate
Gaynor Russell, Company Director, Balbirnie House Hotel
Glen Russell, Owner, Smiddy House Hotel
Grant Ballantyne, Owner, Cross Keys Hotel
Hamish Mackinnon, GM, Arrochar Hotel
Hamilton McMillan, Owner, Craignelder Hotel
Hans Rissmann, Director, Strathaven Hotel
Hina Rubbani-Mills, GM, Radisson Blu Glasgow
Ian James Stokes, House of Gods Hotel
Ian McAndrew, Owner, Blackaddie House Hotel & Chairman, Visit South West Scotland
Ina Davies, GM, Courtyard Hotel Inverness
Inca Waddell, Marketing & Communications Director, The Fife Arms
Jackie Hudson, Revenue Manager, Ten Hill Place
James Munro, Hotel Sales Manager, Loch Lomond Arms Hotel
Jane Loomes, Owner, Ceol na Mara Hotel
Jason Henderson, Director, Knock Castle Hotel and Spa
Jennifer Gracie, GM, Skeabost Country House Hotel, Skye
Jill Darling, GM, Market Street Hotel
Joanna Haggarty, GM, Airth Castle Hotel & Spa
Joyce Arbuckle, Director of Sales, Ness Walk Hotel
Julia Kenny, Owner, Cluny Bank Hotel
Gordon Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel
Kate Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel
Kate Russell, GM, The Douglas Hotel
Kenny Rattray, Group Operations Director, Best Western Crianlarich Hotel, Best Western Hilcroft Hotel & Inveraray Inn
Libby Reynolds, Owner, Redwood Leisure
Linda Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel
Garry Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel
Lindsay Wilson, GM, Jupiter Hotels
Lloyd Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres
Julia Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres
Lorriane Hook, Owners, Tongue Hotel
David Hook, Owners, Tongue Hotel
Lynne Lino, Owner, Candacraig House
Malcolm Duck, Owner, Duck’s Inn
Marc Steedman, GM, Fairfield House Hotel
Marina Huggett, Chairman, Achnagairn House & Estate
Marion MacNeil, Owner, Isle of Barra Hotel
Mary Ann MacLeod, Co Owner, The Old Inn Isle of Skye
Matthew Logie, GM, Dornoch Castle Hotel
Matthew Wallace, GM, Cairndale Hotel & Leisure Club
Morag Morgan, GM, Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh
Murray Todd, GM, Sandman Hotel Group
Navjeet Purewal, GM, The Normandy Hotel
Nick Gorton, GM, Forss House Hotel, Caithness
Nick Henderson, Owner, Burts Hotel, Melrose
Nicola Rossi, Deputy GM, No 10 Hotel
Padders Michie, GM, The Ship Inn
Peter Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick
Sharon Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick
Phil Scott, GM, Royal Dornoch
Robert Ireland, GM, Kyleakin Hotel
Robert MacCallum, Owner, Glengarry Castle Hotel
Robert McKay, GM, Airds Hotel, Port Appin
Robin Sheppard, MD, Bespoke HOtels
Rodney Brannigan, GM, The Speyside Hotel, Grantown on Spey
Sallie Hendry, Owner, Blair Estate
Sandra McLaren-Stewart, Owner, Saorsa 1875
Sandy Elrick, Owner, Bennachie Lodge
Sarah Donnan, Hotelier, Creebridge House Hotel, Newton Stewart
Sarah Philip, Owner, Oswald House Hotel
Shashank Chandra, Owners/Director, Ernespie House Hotel
Sine MacKellaig Davis, Co-owner, West Highland Hotel, Mallaig
Sinead Farrell, GM,The Crown Hotel, Newton Stewart
Siobhan Liddington, Business Development Manager, Blair Estate
Stacey-Marie McWaters, Maitlandfield House Hotel
Stephen Davies, Director, Culloden House Hotel
Stephen Montgomery, Owner, Townhead Hotel Lockerbie
Stuart Horton, Director, Killin Hotel
Sun Jon, Sales Manager, SGE Hotel Group
Teresa Milsom, Partner, The Royal Hotel Comrie
Tom Hayward, Owner, Argyll House Hotel, Oban
William Crawford, Proprietor, The Orchard Hotel, Falkirk
Winnie Ross, GM, Sunninghill Hotel