Pride of Britain Hotels adds four new non-executive board members

Pride of Britain Hotels, the collection of independently-owned hotels in Britain, has announced the addition of four new members to its non-executive board.

The four additional members are Jill Chalmers, Managing Director, Glenapp Castle; Ross Grieve, Managing Director, Seaham Hall; Jason Adams, Managing Director, Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa and Andrew McPherson, General Manager, Grantley Hall.

The appointments bolster the existing non-executive board which, in addition to Pride of Britain’s Chief Executive, Peter Hancock, includes Chairman Sue Williams, who took over the role of Chairman from Dan Rose-Bristow in November 2020, and who is also Managing Director of Whatley Manor in Wiltshire.

Earlier this month, we announced that Hancock is to retire in November after over two decades in the role. Applications are now being considered for his replacement.

Other members of Pride of Britain’s non-executive board include Dan Rose-Bristow, Owner, The Torridon, Stas Anastasiades, Operations Director, Maison Talbooth, Craig Bancroft, Managing Director, Northcote, Mark Chambers, Group Managing Director, Eden Hotel Collection/Bovey Castle, Neil Kedward, Owner, Grove of Narberth, Michele Mella, General Manager and Director, Barnsley House and Andrew Thomason, Managing Director, Gravetye Manor.

Despite the global pandemic, Pride of Britain Hotels’ membership continues to go from strength to strength, with four new hotels accepted during the last 12 months, including Haycock Manor Hotel in Cambridgeshire, which will join on 1 September.