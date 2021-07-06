Pride of Britain Hotels announces new chief executive

Pride of Britain Hotels has announced the appointment of its new chief executive who will take the helm of the consortium this November.

Kalindi Juneja will join the 50-strong collection of luxury British hotels on October 4, and will work alongside current CE Peter Hancock during a handover period, before he retires officially in November.

Hancock has been in the position since 2000 and has been instrumental in the growth and reputation of the portfolio over the last two decades.

Juneja joins from Relais & Châteaux, where she has worked since 2017 – initially to manage the brand in the UK & Ireland, before being promoted to a global role as international director.

Pride of Britain Hotels’ current chief executive, Peter Hancock, says: “I have no doubt that Kalindi will take Pride of Britain to new heights over the coming years. And, if I’m allowed a little boast, it is that our efforts over the last two decades have made the organisation fit to attract a candidate of such quality.”

Pride of Britain Hotels’ chairman, Sue Williams, also managing director of Whatley Manor in Wiltshire says: “When Peter informed us that it was his time to retire, we went through the full gambit of emotions – mostly the feeling of how might we ever get close to replacing him. However, we are absolutely delighted to be able to announce that our new CEO, Kalindi Juneja, joins us in October, bringing a wealth of experience that will, we are confident, help Pride of Britain Hotels to keep ahead of the game in its field.”

Despite the global pandemic, Pride of Britain Hotels’ membership continues to go from strength to strength, with four new hotels accepted during the last 12 months, including Haycock Manor Hotel in Cambridgeshire, which opens its doors on 19th July.



