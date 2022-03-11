Pride of Britain Interview: “Sustainability and diversity should be cornerstones of every credible business”

Pride of Britain Hotels Chairman Sue Williams and Kalindi Juneja (the collective’s first female CEO) discuss their plans to reinvigorate the brand in 2022 and beyond.

Kalindi, what is your role at Pride of Britain Hotels and what is the purpose of your job?

I am CEO and responsible for managing our overall operations. This includes driving our vision, organisational structure, strategy and communicating with the board. Being a membership driven, not for profit marketing consortium, I ensure that we are always working with the members’ best interest. We strive to always be the desired choice marketing partnership for Britain’s finest hotels.

Story continues below Advertisement

What does a typical day of work look like for you as CEO?

A typical day includes staying on top of affairs for hospitality in the UK, understanding latest trends, exchanging with our hoteliers to understand their varying needs and juggling several projects to drive beneficial services for members. I am always on the road either visiting a member or meeting commercial partners. I also spend considerable time with my team to ensure we are driving forward our ambitious marketing plan.

Sue, how do you balance your role as General Manager of Whatley Manor with your role as Chairman of Pride of Britain Hotels?

I have, for a long time now, believed that as a hotelier it is imperative to engage with industry initiatives outside of your property and to give back to our much loved sector. My time as Chair has coincided with a tremendous era of change and this makes for a really exciting time and opportunity to contribute to evolving the brand and steering it into this new chapter. When it comes to time, well you make the time for the important things, but luckily for this Chairman we have a super-efficient CEO whose diary planning helps keep my time contribution focused and effectively used.

Kalindi, what are the benefits of a hotel joining the Pride of Britain collection?

We are a community of the most remarkable hotels and hoteliers in the UK. Being a member of this esteemed community is a great way for an independent hotel to amplify their brand and benefit from our multitude of marketing services. Our members can draw from the expertise and knowledge of fellow members, and we also organise forums on any topic that is relevant to them. The strength of the brand and mark of quality however remain integral.

Whatley Manor

What are you looking for when you decide whether to accept a hotel into the collection?



Our hotels have not only been invited into the collection as a result of being beautifully appointed, but also for being operated by some of the finest hoteliers and most caring families. Our properties reflect an ambition to offer the very best hospitality experiences in some of the most inspiring locations, driven by respect for our teams, our guests and the environment in which we operate, while keeping negative impact to a minimum so future generations may also enjoy these wonderful experiences. We look for the independent and unique nature of our hotels which in turn offers our guests varied adventures and opportunities to explore within the UK. To ensure the highest standards of quality and comfort, we inspect every one of our hotels annually.

Have the requirements of membership shifted in response to current hot button issues such as sustainability and diversity?

Kalindi: Our hoteliers are often leading the way for change, so in a way, this change has occurred organically. But yes, these are elements we look at for any new inclusion.

Sue: Sustainability and diversity should be cornerstones of every credible business, so we are keen to engage with new members who share these values and acknowledge that work needs to be done in these areas. One of the joys of PoB is that we are a community of like-minded hoteliers and are happy to support each other where we can. Harnessing the power of the collection is an exciting prospect and a great bonus to becoming a member.

Kalindi, can you explain the process of onboarding a new member?

The onboarding of course has technical elements of getting the member live on our website, connecting to the booking engine and so on. But then there is an integration process to welcome them to the family. The introduction to the members, the team and resources available is always the best part. We also support any new members with a big commercial push to promote them to our followers and database.

Why have you decided to expand the collection beyond the traditional 50 hotels?

Kalindi: We aren’t really expanding, we are simply removing the 50 limit so as not to be bound by a number. We represent the finest hotels in the UK – how can we say that’s only 50? UK hospitality is on such an upward trajectory, the quality of our food and hospitality is the best it’s ever been. Our focus on quality is hence ever more significant.

Sue: The membership number flex is exactly just that. We have long said that our primary focus is quality. The numbers will only rise or fall by a small number to enable us to manage the process of maintaining the quality more easily.

Sue Williams and Kalindi Juneja

Kalindi, you are the first woman to be named CEO of Pride of Britain Hotels – how does that feel?

I’m honoured! I am humbled that the board entrusted me with this responsibility. It is testament to changing times and I hope I can encourage more women to join our industry and take advantage of available opportunities. Our industry has endless career possibilities.

Sue, how can the hotel industry be better at championing diversity and inclusion?

One primary way our industry can better champion diversity and inclusion is by getting behind the Hoteliers Charter: signing up to and embracing the Charter commitments; carrying this message into schools and colleges when the GM or HR attend career events. We need to carry this message with us to share with the next potential generation of hospitality employees.

Sue, you are passionate about sustainability – how do you communicate the importance of this issue to members?

Sustainability is the most important issue of our time and for three years now I have been taking Whatley Manor on its journey towards Net Zero. It has been a great learning curve and I have gathered a lot of knowledge on the subject. Now is the time to collaborate and share this with members. I have extended an invitation to all members to join a Sustainability Forum this month to collaborate and share this knowledge in earnest and to give General Managers an idea of how to get started.

I sense ‘where to begin’ is the stumbling block for so many operators, because it is such a big subject that for some it brings them to a halt. It is no longer a case of being more sustainable, it is business critical to decarbonise your hotel to ensure they stay relevant in the marketplace in the next decade. Properties need to evidence their actions in a measured and transparent way to clearly show their commitments to Net Zero to avoid high Carbon Tax bills in the near future.

What do you think can be done to ease the current staffing crisis in hospitality?

Sue: Through the last two years we have lost a lot of knowledge from the sector from people choosing a new career path. However, we are seeing a healthy number of applicants who want to join us at entry level but they will need lots of support and training, which is a long-term solution but I can see this will help us in the future with the staffing crisis.

Kalindi: I see many hoteliers making strides here. Grove of Narberth has recently announced a four day working week and Maison Talbooth has incredible employee benefits that start from day one of employment.

What advice would you give to young people looking to enter the hospitality industry?

Kalindi: Do it now! Ours is an industry with a multitude of career possibilities and one that

offers a truly enjoyable workday. Progression opportunities are also endless. We have many managers who started off as waiters and porters and there aren’t many other industries that can claim that.

Sue: My advice would be to jump in with both feet, it is a wonderful industry that offers so many opportunities. It is fun and brings so much variety to your working week. The industry continues to grow with many new hotel openings in the next few years. It is fast paced and is rapidly moving with the times so altogether a great career choice for people who like a creative environment and for people who like people.

What are Pride of Britain’s plans for 2022 and beyond?

Kalindi: We are constantly evolving and adapting to new trends and guest needs. In 2022, we are refreshing and repositioning our brand. Following that, we have an ambitious marketing plan that includes several exciting developments. Watch this space…

Sue: For all the change going on in the world it feels only right that Pride of Britain keeps moving forward and embracing the most cutting edge elements of digital marketing and PR which is certainly our plan for 2022. We will keep anticipating what our future hotel guests are looking for and guiding them towards it.