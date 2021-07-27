Prime Lincolnshire development comes to market with planning consent for four-star spa hotel

A development opportunity in Lincolnshire has come to market with Christie + Co with planning consent for a new hotel and holiday lets.

The development, on the former Grange & Links Hotel site in the village of Sandilands, is spread across two separate lots with planning permission to create a new four-star, 20-bedroom spa hotel and bar restaurant on the first lot.

There is also the potential for nine holiday apartments with the second site coming with consent for 12 holiday lets with ground-floor retail space.

There is also separate permission for a residential development to the rear of the site.

The former Grange & Links Hotel development site is currently being marketed on a freehold basis, with a guide price of £800,000: £500,000 for Lot 1, and £300,000 for Lot 2.

Gavin Webb, senior agent – licensed & hotels is handling the sale and comments: “This is a great opportunity to develop a new high-quality hotel and holiday apartments in a popular Lincolnshire coastal location, which is currently lacking a development of this scale.

“Lincolnshire attracts 22 million visitors every year and is expected to benefit from the thriving UK staycation market for many years to come. If you’re interested in viewing the property, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. We expect this opportunity to get snapped up!”