Private hospital to be transformed into luxury new hotel and spa in £20m masterplan

Plans have been submitted to transform a former private hospital in Lancashire into a new luxury hotel and spa in a £20m project.

Owners of the Grade-I listed mansion on the Gisburne Park Estate in the Ribble Valley are planning to invest in converting the 400-year-old building into an exclusive new retreat, complete with private members club, hotel, spa and art centre.

The Hindley family have owned the 1,000 acre estate for the past 100 years. It was acquired in 1614 by Lord Ribblesdale and since then has been owned by two families, the Listers and now The Hindleys.

Guy Hindley inherited the plot in 2003 and has since transformed the site into a popular holiday destination with lodges, cottages and a boutique glamping venue.

For the past 35 years, the mansion on estate has operated as a private hospital.

Hindley said: “I always had ambitions to transform the hall into something great, though never imagined I’d have the opportunity to own it.

“Having acquired the keys Amber and I are now setting out to transform hospitality in the North and create a destination like no other.

“We’re looking to create an exclusive environment that blends art and culture with like-minded people in a setting that is unrivalled in the UK.”

He added: “We want our members and guests to treat this as a second home. Here, guests can dine, stay, work and play and, most importantly, escape.”

Work will begin on the transformation of the hospital later this year.

The estate has welcomed many visitors over the past 40 decades from Oliver Cromwell, to Winston Churchill, the Queen and, most recently, Prince Charles, who regularly joined Guy’s father Christopher Hindley for hunting.