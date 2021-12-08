Profitroom brings in double dose of new talent

Profitroom, a provider of hotel marketing services, has appointed two new additions to its team to underline its commitment to meeting hoteliers’ needs.

Andrius Remeikis has been appointed as senior business development manager, while Natalie Pomroy has joined the team as business development manager.

Profitroom, which delivers services to the hospitality industry in a bid to drive direct bookings for hotels, believes delivering cutting edge services requires a cutting edge team, something that’s embodied in its commitment to recruiting talented individuals.

Having started her career in travel agencies before landing a sales manager role for Hilton Olympia, Natalie has since spent many years in senior sales and marketing roles for both independent and chain hotel, refining a skillset that will prove indispensable when consulting with hoteliers.

She will be looking to complement Profitroom’s property’s direct booking strategy with technology designed to increase overall profit and performance

With more than 15 years of hospitality sales and commercial leadership experience, Andrius joined Profitroom after working with a range of hospitality businesses globally, from luxury boutique hotels to large branded chains.

His new role will see him engaging with a wider community of hotel leaders, with the aim of solving their pain points related to customer loyalty and overall profitability.

Samantha Williams, Director of Business Development at Profitroom commented: “Andrius and Natalie’s skill set combined with their extensive hospitality expertise make for a fantastic addition to the team. At Profitroom, we’re focused on delivering services and solutions that genuinely meet the needs of hotels and who better to draw upon than two individuals with a wealth of experience? With recent expansions to our client-base, both in the UK and internationally, their contribution will be paramount as we continue to grow.”

As he adapts to his new role, Andrius commented: “The best part is that absolutely everyone is fully dedicated to the success of the hotels we partner with, which leads to our success as a company.”

Natalie added: “I love working for a company that really does look after its employees. At Profitroom, you are valued and looked after, with constant opportunities to learn.”