Profitroom named as Cloud based solution specialist of the year 2021 for Europe

Profitroom, a leading SaaS provider of hospitality booking solutions and hotel direct marketing strategies, has been announced as “Cloud based solution specialist of the year 2021” across Europe, as part of the Travel & Hospitality Awards.

The Travel & Hospitality Awards (THA) are an international set of awards that are judged by a panel of travel and hospitality experts from across the globe.

One of the few independent global awarding bodies, the winners of the THA awards are judged based on an extensive set of criteria, supplemented by online research of reviews, ratings and customer feedback.

Profitroom, within its category, has been recognised for the quality of its high performing cloud based solutions, including its booking engine, channel manager, CRM and website design.

Samantha Williams, UK Market Owner of Profitroom, said: “This is a great accolade and we’re delighted and proud to be selected as one of the award winners. The industry is facing an extraordinarily tough time at the moment because of the pandemic – but we do take great satisfaction from the fact our cloud based solutions are helping hoteliers to improve their direct booking strategies and helping them maximise their revenues at a crucial time.”

She said: “Despite the difficulties of the last few months, we’ve been working hard to ensure our offering delivers the best it can for hotels across Europe and the world, and are continuing to innovate and develop our solutions to meet evolving needs.”

Profitroom is sponsoring the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards this year, supporting the Unsung Hero of the Year award.