Profitroom named finalists in two key categories of Hotel Tech Awards

Profitroom, a leading provider of hotel online sales and marketing technology, is celebrating being placed as finalists within two key categories at the Hotel Tech Awards 2022.

Profitroom placed second for Hotel CRM & Email Marketing and third for website design, while all of its other solutions including Booking Engine 360, Channel Manager and Digital Marketing were also listed in the top five of their categories.

Feedback from the awards saw Profitroom praised for its professional delivery of high quality tech solutions in what was the most competitive Hotel Tech Awards in history.

Story continues below Advertisement

Andrius Remeikis, Senior Business Development Manager for Profitroom, commented: “This is a fantastic achievement for Profitroom.

“The Hotel Tech Awards are right up there as one of the most sought after accolades in hotel tech, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised in so many categories. The fact that it’s determined via verifiable reviews makes it all the sweeter.

“There’s no greater credit than being praised by those who actually use our products. These results will further motivate us to develop our solutions and to drive more direct bookings for hoteliers.”

The Hotel Tech Awards 2022 are an international set of awards that seek to recognise those businesses that deliver outstanding industry tech software.

Covering a range of industry tech needs, the awards assess more than 10,000 verified product reviews to determine which brands are rated most highly by those who use them.

Finalists are selected from more than 1,000 of the top technology products from across the globe.

The Hotel Tech Awards 2022 are the hospitality industry’s only data-driven awards platform, with winners determined by a global community of thousands of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

Companies are ranked on pre-defined objective data variables, thereby avoiding human biases when determining the winner.