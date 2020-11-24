Profitroom steps up to sponsor Unsung Hero of the Year

Profitroom, a leading provider of solutions for leisure hotels and resorts, has stepped up to support the Unsung Heroes category.

The company offers hotels conversion-led booking engines, CRM, Channel Manager, marketing automation, metasearch, SEO and website services, and sales optimisation tools, and said the sponsorship was a very ‘fitting category’ to get behind.

Kirsty Beasley Market Development Manager, Profitroom said: “The Unsung Heroes category is one that fits seamlessly with our own approach – working hard behind the scenes to deliver outstanding results.

“Our motto is; Simply more Bookings. Guaranteed. Having been uplifting revenue and profit for hotels and resorts across the world for over 12 years using our award-winning technology, we have a proud record of success – which we happily showcase on our website.

“Despite this, much of the good work done on behalf of our clients is somewhat out of sight. We think then, that Unsung Heroes is a fitting category for us to get behind, and wish those who enter the best of luck.”