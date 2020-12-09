Profitroom welcomes array of new talent as UK expansion continues

A leading provider of hotel marketing services has welcomed an array of new talent to its UK operation, as it grows its team to incorporate additional expertise in support of an expanding client portfolio.

Profitroom, which delivers award-winning services to the hospitality industry in a bid to drive direct bookings for hotels, has introduced three new specialists to its team, each of whom brings a wealth of sector experience.

The most prominent appointment sees Kirsty Beasley join as UK Market Development manager, where she’ll seek to broaden the reach of the brand throughout the UK’s hotel sector, using conversion-led tools and a range of digital marketing services to encourage guests to book directly.

As a multi-award-winning Chartered Marketer and MBA graduate with more than 20 years’ experience in business development and strategic marketing, Kirsty has a proven record of accomplishment and success in the creation and implementation of marketing strategies, having worked with brands that include Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Carlisle Bay, Antigua, Raffles Resorts, The Devonshire Hotels Collection and the Robert Parker Collection.

Kirsty is also a patron of the Chamber of Commerce for the Caribbean, which saw her recently invited to Westminster to explore travel and trade opportunities in the region.

The second addition to the team sees Angelene Bungay join as Global Partnership Manager, where she’ll manage Profitroom’s handpicked commercial partners around the world – ensuring the brand’s clients have access to the right tools and technology at each stage of the guest journey. Focusing on collaboration, partnerships and best practice, she is set to expand Profitroom’s global footprint, utilising her background in hotel management and financial software, which included working for Guestline for 9 years.

Having overseen a range of responsibilities including onboarding processes, customer success and revenue strategies, Angelene has forged outstanding commercial nous, which she’s now bringing to bear for Profitroom.

The final addition sees Bernard Finkle join as Client Success & Business Development Manager for the UK. Over the course of 8 years, Bernard has represented IHG, LateRooms.com and Orbits Worldwide, with his latest role being Global Key Account & Partnerships Manager for Voyage Privé – Europe’s biggest private sales travel operator, where he lead the group’s hotel chain management strategy, overseeing commercial contracting and hotel sales performance for major hotel chain partners.

His vast network and understanding of global hotel supply, sees Bernard tasked with helping to develop Profitroom’s presence and revenue conversion across the UK and beyond.

Commenting on the appointments, Samantha Williams, UK Market Owner of Profitroom, said: “These appointments have furnished the UK team at Profitroom with a wealth of talent and wide-ranging hospitality expertise, meaning we now have a top team in place that’s capable of taking on the UK market and growing our influence. The great thing about such diverse experience is that each individual brings a different skillset, and will work to complement each other to create a well-rounded operation. We’re delighted to have secured such a strong array and we’re looking forward to stepping up and taking our market presence to the next level.”