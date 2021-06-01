Project for new £30m luxury hotel resort in Royal Deeside takes step forward

A new £30m luxury resort could be built in Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire after plans were submitted for review.

Kirkwood Homes and Inchmarlo Farms Ltd have revived their proposal for a new hotel and leisure resort, which were previously approved in 2011 and hoping to start work on the new development this year.

If given the green light, a new 45-suite hotel called The Lucullan would be constructed, alongside a spa and two restaurants, including one fine dining eatery.

There would also be a lounge bar, ‘whisky library’ and additional structure to house events space.

Former Malmaison and Hotel du Vin boss Robert Cook is said to be consulting on the project, while architect 3D Reid and project management team KeyTask are also involved with the development.

As part of the plans, 95 homes are also being proposed for the site at Inchmarlo, near Banchory.

If approved by Aberdeenshire Council, the developers expect The Lucullan to create about 80 jobs and boost the local economy by around £62million by bringing “high-rollers” to the region.

However, more than 30 objections have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council about the proposals, with residents raising concerns about the impact the development would have on the roads, wildlife and the viability of a hotel in the current climate.