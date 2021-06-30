Provincial Hotels & Inns falls into administration

Joint administrators have been appointed for Provincial Hotels & Inns Limited, but are confident for a ‘positive outcome’.

Patrick Lannagan and Julien Irving of Mazars LLP were brought in on June 21, 2021 to take over the company, which was incorporated in 2013 and owns four pubs and a hotel in North Lancashire.

The portfolio comprises; The County Lodge & Brasserie, Carnforth; The Blue Anchor, Bolton-le-Sands; The Windmill Tavern, Preston; The Manor Inn, Lancaster and Yorkshire House Hotel, Lancaster.

According to Companies House, Mark Chambers is the group’s main director. In 2016, he launched a new hospitality group, comprising 11 venues, backed by a small number of London-based private investors.

Patrick Lannagan, joint administrator, said: “Trading will continue while the Administrators assess the financial position of the businesses. Given the popularity of the pubs and hotel, the Joint Administrators are confident of achieving a positive outcome for the sites.”

“The teams at each of the pubs and the hotel are very appreciative of the support of our customers at this difficult time. That continued support will give us the best chance of securing a successful outcome and preserving jobs.”