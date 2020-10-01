Pubs with rooms cashes in on staycation boom as people plan for UK holidays in 2021

As more people opt for a staycation this year amid the pandemic, pubs with rooms in the UK have seen high demand, according to a new survey.

Self-catering, campsites and hotels have been in high demand particularly in coastal locations and national park destinations, which has led to people looking at alternative ways to stay – pubs with rooms are benefiting.

Stay in a Pub, a leading promoter of pub accommodation, has seen a 24% increase in traffic to its website in August with 40,000 unique users, compared to last year.

The website also saw a 41% increase in visits compared to the previous month, demonstrating the rise in the number of people considering staying in a pub.

New research from Research without Barriers revealed that 83% of would prefer to holiday in the UK this year and 71% are already planning a UK holiday in 2021 so now is the time to tailor your marketing to suit this shift in demand.

Paul Nunny, founding director of Stay in a Pub said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes over the past six months to enhance how we support pubs with rooms. The sector has invested significantly in accommodation provision which has become an important third income stream alongside food and drink. According to Christies, this also substantively increases the freehold value of premises.”

Stay in a Pub was founded by Paul Nunny, managing director of Cask Marque, and promotes in the region of 1700 pubs with rooms throughout the UK.