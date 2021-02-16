Qbic London City hotel on hunt for new buyer

Christie + Co has brought to market the 183-bedroom Qbic London City in East London.

The hotel is available free and clear of the current Qbic Hotels branding, on a leasehold basis, presenting an opportunity for a buyer to enter the London hotel market at scale.

Andrew Evangelou, director and head of London hotels at Christie + Co, said he expected the sale to generate high levels of interest from both domestic and overseas buyers.

He says: “The sale of the Qbic London City presents a unique opportunity to acquire a pioneering eco-friendly hotel close to the City of London and within walking distance of some of London’s trendiest bars, restaurants and clubs. We are certain this vibrant hotel will generate high levels of interest from both domestic and overseas buyers, given the demand we have seen for hotel assets to date this year.”

The hotel opened in 2013, after the launch of the original Obic Hotel in Amsterdam and has undergone continual investment and improvement across its bedroom range since.

Additional hotel facilities include Motley Bar & Restaurant plus a range of meeting rooms, co-working spaces, and a car park.