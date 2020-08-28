QHotels extends Eat Out to Help Out scheme until November

Hotel group QHotels is to extend the Eat Out to Help Out scheme until November after seeing a 113% increase in seasonal bookings.

Amid calls for the government to extend the campaign, the Group has taken the plunge and will now offer the Monday-to-Wednesday discount from September 1 to November 30 in a bid to continue the momentum.

The discount will be available at all QHotels Group-managed hotels across the UK, and will include existing and new bookings, with all cost-savings being covered by the company.

Story continues below Advertisement

A maximum of £10 per person can be saved on all food and soft drinks eaten at any time on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at any property within the portfolio.

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends on Monday 31st August.

Group chief executive of QHotels, Richard Moore, said: “The Eat Out to Help Out initiative has been a massive success across our hotels and the country. We have seen a 113 per cent year-on-year increase in our seasonal afternoon offer alone and we want to encourage people to keep eating out to keep the industry thriving and recovering from the period of forced closure.



“The decision to extend the scheme was an easy one as it benefits everyone involved. It will not only make visitor’s staycations cheaper with less money spent on food and drink, but it will also keep enticing people to eat at our superb selection of restaurants across our hotels and enjoy the delicious food on offer.”

