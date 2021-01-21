QHotels maps out £16m renovation of The Queens Hotel in Leeds

QHotels has announced a £16m investment into the renovation of The Queens Hotel in Leeds, due to be unveiled this summer.

With work already underway, the refurbishment will see all bedrooms updated, with an extra 16 being added taking the total room count to 232.

There are also plans for a ‘social hub’ to be created, with the ground floor transformed offering a range of communal areas, as well as launching a boutique and personal check in.

The hotel’s F&B experiences will be completely overhauled. A new wine bar, outdoor terrace, coffee space and new restaurant will be introduced.

The new look has been spearheaded by Upperworth Studios and Iliard Design.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of The QHotels Group, which comprises a 21-strong, nationwide portfolio of hotels, says: “It’s a real pleasure to be part of such an exciting project for the group and the city of Leeds. We’re very fortunate to have supportive shareholders who, despite the current economic conditions, remain passionate and continue to share our vision for the hotel. We are excited about the project ahead of us and can’t wait to share the next chapter of our exciting journey.”