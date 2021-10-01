QHotels rebrands to bring identity ‘under one umbrella’

The QHotels Group is to rebrand to The QHotels Collection, to bring each of the company’s hotels under one ‘cohesive identity’.

Formerly known as The QHotels Group, the new name for the collection of 21 hotels and resorts across the UK has been influenced by the decision to clarify the collective brand identity under one umbrella.

The company has worked on the rebrand over the last 18 months to define its positioning in the market, with a new look, new logo, fonts and colours introduced for the Collection.

The Group also said it was ‘committed to investing’ its hotel portfolio and growing its presence in the UK through ‘selective opportunities’.

Richard Moore, group chief executive said: “This announcement represents an ambitious and exciting change in direction for the group. We are retaining the solid foundations of QHotels but modernising the look and feel of the collective brand identity. Importantly, our changes include the commitment to growing a culture that has a meaningful connection both with its employees and guests.”

Each hotel in the group will now undergo a branding transition, with the classic purple signage replaced with a new look.