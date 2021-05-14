QHotels tees off with three-year golf investment plan

QHotels Group has cemented its commitment to golfing by announcing a new multi-million-pound investment across its golf resorts over the next three years.

The UK’s largest golf resort operator will be rolling out an upgrade to its facilities and courses worth £2m at its seven golf venues in England and Scotland over the next 12 months, with further significant investment to follow in 2022 and 2023.

The three-year improvement programme will cover all sectors of The QHotels Group’s golf-course business, with the renovation work set to start this spring.

The investment will include a major upgrade of the greenkeeping equipment, with bunkers, pathways and drainage systems at each venue also being overhauled in the next 12 months.

A new fleet of golf buggies will also be added to each resort, while pro shops will be given a new look.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of The QHotels Group, said: “Golf is a key part of our business and, more than ever before, we are committed to delivering the best experience possible to all our guests and members.

“As the UK’s largest golf resort operator, we have a responsibility to providing outstanding facilities on and off the course, and we believe that the investment that we are making over the next three years will help introduce the game to an even bigger audience.”

The QHotels Group manages seven top golf resorts in England and Scotland: Belton Woods, in Grantham, Lincolnshire; Dunston Hall, in Norwich; Oulton Hall, Leeds; Slaley Hall, in Hexham, Northumberland; Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, in Shropshire; DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, in Brigg; and DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort.