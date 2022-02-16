Queens Hotel, Perth, sold to overseas investors

The Best Western Queens Hotel in Perth, Scotland, has been sold to overseas investors for an undisclosed sum.

Singapore-based Seacare Hospitality acquired the building after it was initially brought to market in April 2021 with an asking price of £1.25 million.

The 51-bed property initially closed its doors during the first national Coronavirus lockdown in 2020 and did not reopen.

The hotel is home to a range of bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities and also houses a leisure spa with pool and gym, plus a private car park.

Queens Hotel will be managed by Thailand’s Compass Hospitality, making it the group’s 16th managed property in the UK.

It is the fourth Best Western hotel to join the Compass Hospitality portfolio since the hospitality management company first entered the UK market in 2015.

Harmil Singh, Chief Executive of Compass Hospitality, commented: “Despite the worldwide pandemic and the effects that this has had upon the hospitality industry, we are still seeing opportunity and profitability in the UK market, and are looking optimistically towards our further expansion.”

As an area, Perth has benefitted from significant inward investment to its facilities in recent years and further investment is planned, including the recently announced Tay Cities Deal, which will see Perth City Hall fully refurbished to become a cultural and heritage attraction where the Stone of Destiny is to be housed.

Alistair Letham, Hotel + Leisure Consultant at Graham + Sibbald, who handled the sale, commented; “The sale of the Queens Hotel signifies the continuing confidence in the hotel and hospitality business in Scotland, beyond Covid, with a competitive bidding process resulting in the sale. The hotel will sit well in the Compass Hospitality portfolio of hotels around Scotland.”

Compass Hospitality manages and operates a portfolio of 50 properties in the UK and Southeast Asia.