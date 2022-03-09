The Belfry appoints new General Manager

The Belfry Hotel & Resort in North Warwickshire has announced that it has appointed Quin Holtzhuizen to the role of General Manager.

As General Manager of the resort, Holtzhuizen will be responsible for overseeing hotel operations, ensuring an exemplary experience for guests and making sure that the team at The Belfry remains motivated and happy.

He joins the team with more than 22 years of experience in hospitality under his belt and will report directly to Resort Director, Chris Eigelaar.

Most recently, Holtzhuizen was General Manager of The Bodmin Jail Hotel in Cornwall and prior to that was General Manager for Crowne Plaza Felbridge in Gatwick.

During his career Holtzhuizen has worked across many roles, from Porter to General Manager, so The Belfry believes he has a wealth of valuable knowledge across the spectrum of hotel operations which he can utilise.

Holtzhuizen commented: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined The Belfry and I am excited to play my role in the resort’s future. As well as ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional stays for our guests, I will be looking at innovative ways in which we can take forward the brand and remain market leaders.”

Chris Eigelaar, Resort Director, added: “Quin Holtzhuizen brings with him a wealth of experience and a real passion for the hospitality industry.

“I am looking forward to working together with Quin and the wider team at The Belfry to further enhance our offer and to continue to build on our reputation for excellence.”

The Belfry is a luxury country hotel found in Royal Sutton Coldfield, which is home to more than 300 guest bedrooms and suites.

The property also features two restaurants, a bar, a nightclub and three golf courses, including The Brabazon and PGA National – the resort has hosted The Ryder Cup four times.