Rachael Henley, Hotel manager, The Fife Arms

At the end of last year, Rachael Henley joined the Fife Arms as hotel manager. Rachael joined right as Scotland went into its third lockdown and since day one, she has been nothing but outstanding – ever-present, over delivering, driven and forward-thinking; she has a passion for hospitality that is exemplar.

Most importantly, Rachael’s connection with team and her approachability is inspiring. Rachael led a charity initiative called the Artfarm 5000 – whereby the Artfarm team (the parent company of the Fife Arms) would clock up miles through walking, running, cycling to reach the collective goal of 5000 miles, whilst also trying to raise money for Hospitality Action.

Rachael was also instrumental in supporting the wider Braemar community, during lockdown – providing meals and food for the elderly, as well as to the local ambulance service. From a hotel operation side of things, Rachael has been key in implementing new systems whilst the hotel has been closed and has been going above and beyond to ensure reopening is a huge success.