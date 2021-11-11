Raffles Hotel brand is finally heading to London

The Raffles Hotel brand is coming to London following a joint venture partnership between Hinduja Group and Onex Holding that involves the landmark Old War Office development (‘The OWO’).

The historic Old War Office building, originally completed in 1906, is a grade II-listed landmark building on Whitehall.

It was the office of influential political and military leaders including Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George, and inspired Ian Fleming to write the infamous James Bond series.

Story continues below Advertisement

The building will re-open as ‘The OWO’, a brand-new destination for Londoners and visitors to the capital, from late 2022 having undergone a monumental transformation.

It will open to the public for the first time with a flagship 120-room Raffles Hotel, marking the famous brand’s first site in the capital.

The property will feature 85 Raffles branded high-end residences, 11 destination restaurants and bars and an immersive spa.

Raffles has been operating since 1887, when it opened in Singapore, offering 10 rooms in an old bungalow-style building overlooking the beach and the South China Sea.

Ramez Attieh, senior adviser of Onex Holding, said: “Our investment in The OWO project is aligned with Onex’s strategy to invest in high-quality assets and forge strategic partnerships with leading organisations. We are excited to partner with the Hinduja Group on this project and we look forward to delivering this landmark project in the very near future.”

Vivek Nanda of the Hinduja Group said: “We welcome Onex as our JV partners. Both the groups share a common vision in creating The OWO as an exemplary and iconic global destination in London.”