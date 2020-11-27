Raising a glass to the strength of the hospitality sector, says sponsor The Cumberland

The Cumberland has sponsored the Best Recovery Initiative award at this year’s Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

Commenting on why they came on board to support the accolade, the company said: “Our commercial lending team specialises in mortgages for hospitality businesses.

We have witnessed incredible strength and fortitude from our customers throughout the pandemic, re-opening after the first lockdown and having to rapidly adapt to the new normal. We want to raise a glass to all the amazing people behind these businesses, who have navigated such uncertainty, supported each other through tough times, and emerged with new ideas and a fresh take on hospitality that works for the here and now.

That’s why we’re proud to be working with Boutique Hotelier to celebrate the Best Recovery Initiative at this year’s Boutique Hotelier Awards.

www.cumberland.co.uk/business/