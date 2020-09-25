Raithwaite Sandsend hires new head chef

Raithwaite Sandsend has appointed a new head chef to take the helm of The Brasserie and Poacher’s Bar at the property.

Andy Hill joins with more than 25 years’ experience, having started his career at the Michelin-starred Vermont Hotel in Newcastle. He has also had roles in London at the two-Michelin-starred The Belvedere, plus stints at The Crewe and Harper Arms and The Dales Hotel in Norfolk.

Other positions include senior roles at the Michelin-starred properties Star at Harome and Handstead House, as well as Ston Easton Park and Wentworth.

Alejandro Torrecilla, general manager at Raithwaite Sandsend, said “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Andy Hill as Head Chef at Raithwaite Sandsend. Andy is a brilliantly talented chef and we are already seeing the fruit of his labour, with much more to come.”

In August, Raithwaite in Sandsend secured planning approval to expand its inventory by 30 bedrooms.

The Estate near Whitby was given the green light to add 30 bedrooms to Raithwaite Hall to take its total room count up to 75.

Raithwaite is managed by Inntelligence.