Raymond Blanc apprenticeship scheme to include Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons placement

Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc OBE has launched a culinary apprenticeship programme in collaboration with Sodexo Live! which includes a two-month stage placement at his acclaimed hotel and restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

The Sodexo Live! Academy with Raymond Blanc is a structured culinary programme that will give six apprentices the chance to achieve either a Commis Chef Level 2 or Level 3 Chef de Partie qualification.

The programme comprises multiple practical experiences with the aim of attracting future culinary talent, who will be eligible for permanent culinary roles within Sodexo Live! upon completion of the academy.

The academy will provide apprentices with opportunities to take part in major events – such as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and Royal Ascot – as well as rotation around four London venues including the Royal Academy of Arts, the Wallace Collection, RAF Museum at Hendon, and Sodexo Live!’s own river cruise dining experience, Bateaux London.

Blanc, who has two Michelin stars and his own television series ‘Simply Raymond Blanc’ on ITV, has collaborated with Sodexo Live! to devise the course.

Topics to be studied include plant-based eating, patisserie, game and offal, food safety and menu planning.

The programme also includes the aforementioned placement at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, where trainees will develop their skills in fine dining.

No two days will be the same at the Academy, with duties including mise en place preparation for service, planting and food presentation, and reducing wastage within the kitchen, with sustainability being a key initiative for both Blanc and Sodexo.

Blanc commented: “Our programme has been designed to give apprentices a unique and enriched development experience, which will hopefully take their careers to extraordinary places.

“The apprentices will be able to explore not only how a Michelin star restaurant works but also how to hone their fine dining and event skills with guidance from myself.”