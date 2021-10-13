RBH Management launches new hotel brand with first Glasgow opening

RBH Hospitality Management has launched a new hotel brand that made its debut in Glasgow last week.

Pocotel Glasgow City Centre is a 91-bedroom hotel owned by Bracknell Property LLP, an existing RBH partner and marks the first in the new brand targeted towards ‘small to mid-sized contemporary hotels’.

The hotel’s general manager is Marika Fergie.

Commenting on the Pocotel launch, David Hart, CEO of RBH said: “This is the second rebrand of this nature that the RBH team have helped initiate from scratch in the past couple of months and it’s remarkable to see it come to life so quickly. Pocotel Glasgow City Centre is a brilliant addition to our portfolio and embodies the innovation and ingenuity that we’re striving to create. Following the Glasgow launch, we have further plans to expand Pocotel as an established hotel brand throughout the UK in the near future.”

The opening of Pocotel Glasgow City Centre comes just four weeks after RBH’s last hotel opening – The Corner London City.

With additional properties in the pipeline, RBH has two further London hotels due to open imminently – Gantry London, Curio Collection by Hilton and Westin London City.

RBH has a portfolio of more than 45 hotels, from full-service country hotels to city-centre properties.