RBH snaps up Harrogate’s historic Crown Hotel

RBH hotel management firm has added a successful North Yorkshire hotel to its expanding portfolio of over 45 properties.

Harrogate’s the 300-year-old Crown Hotel is situated in the historic spa town’s Montpellier Quarter.

One of the town’s oldest hotels, it boast 114 bedrooms and a varied choice of dining options. These include breakfast served in the historic Churchill Suites; or all-day dining in The Palace restaurant.

Those looking to enjoy a night cap or a simple snack can relax in the genteel setting of Henry’s Bar.

This marks the second Fragrance Group hotel to come under RBH’s expert management – joining The Imperial Hotel Blackpool, which RBH has operated on behalf of the Singapore-based property developer since acquisition of the hotel in early 2017.

Andrew Robb, RBH’s chief business development officer, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Fragrance Group by taking on operations at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

“The historic hotel is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio and we look forward to working closely with the hotel team to drive performance across the business and deliver a first class experience for guests.”