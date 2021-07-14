Recruitment revamp at Crerar Hotels pays off with over 200 applicants for graduate programme in 48 hours

Scottish hotel group Crerar Hotels has seen a revamp of its recruitment process pay off, with an influx of applicants for its new graduate management programme.

The group recently announced an investment of more than £1m into staff attraction, retention and development, as well as new employee benefits and the launch of the new Crerar Academy.

In the space of 48 hours, the group has seen more than 200 applications for the first of its 12 graduate places.

Successful applicants will take part in an 18-month programme which offers experience of all aspects of the business alongside ongoing training and regular workshops with the company CEO and central revenue, finance and marketing teams.

As well as accommodation, meals and benefits, graduates will also receive a minimum salary of £25,000 per annum plus projected additional service charge earnings of around £3,000 – with the promise of a job placement in the area of their choice at the end of the programme.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, says: “It’s very clear that our commitments – financial and otherwise – to attracting, retaining and developing the best talent the hospitality industry has to offer, have made quite an impact.

“Not only have we recruited over 50 new team members since unveiling our new employee benefits package and introducing the Crerar Academy; we have been overwhelmed with the response to the call-out for graduates – the first roles to be advertised under the Academy banner.

“As well as being strong in numbers, the applicants have been of an incredibly high calibre, and serve to demonstrate the wealth of emerging talent we have in Scotland, just waiting to make its mark on the industry. The response is testament to the commitment we’re making, and steps we’re taking, to become a first-choice employer regardless of sector.”