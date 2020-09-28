RECRUITMENT SPECIAL: The hotels now hiring

With new protocols and structures in place, social distancing rules enforced and caps on capacity, hotels have had to adapt to this new trading environment and many have restructured as a result.

Here we bring you a round up of some of the hotels hiring right now and the jobs available for staff looking for opportunities.

General manager – The Polizzi Collection

Dining room and cocktail lounge manager – The Nare Hotel

Various – Devonshire Hotels

Finance controller – Watergate Bay Group

Apprenticeship opportunities – Elite Hotels

Brand and marketing executive – Kaleidoscope Collection