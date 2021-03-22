Red Carnation Hotels secures permission for new Dublin hotel

Red Carnation Hotels has secured planning permission for the conversion and transformation of Hatch Hall into a new five-star hotel in Dublin.

The plans, which were first unveiled in March 2019, will see former university student residence Hatch Hall near St Stephen’s Green, turned into a new 60-bedroom luxury hotel, complete with two bars and a restaurant in the former chapel building.

The proposal also includes an eight-storey extension.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dublin City Council gave the project the go-ahead after its planner found that the proposal “will upgrade one of the most prominent locations in the city”.

The council planner also concluded that the plan would “contribute to the animation of the area, will allow for the refurbishment and re-engagement of a historic building with the addition of a striking contemporary tower in an inner city location”.

The listed Hatch Hall building dates back to 1913 and has been used by the Department of Justice as a direct provision centre for more than a decade. It is currently vacant.

John Spain, planning consultant for Red Carnation, said that its use as a five-star hotel ‘would ensure that the building is restored, conserved, protecting it into the future with a viable use’.

In Ireland, the 18-strong hotel group Red Carnation currently owns and operates Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford Castle, while other hotels in London, Guernsey, Switzerland and South Africa make up the rest of the portfolio.

The Irish Times reported that Red Carnation declined to comment on Friday on a timeline for the development of the hotel “as the planning process is still in train” where third parties could appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála.